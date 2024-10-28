Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi encourages exposure unfair business practices with provision of internet services in complexes

Minister Kubayi supports the Competition Commission’s call to report unfair business practices in the provision of internet service in housing complexes

Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, applauds the Competition Commission's initiative to encourage the public to expose unfair business practices within Internet Service Provision (ISP) agreements in residential complexes and estates.

Minister Kubayi also commends the Internet Service Providers' Association (ISPA) for highlighting anti-competitive behaviour in fibre connectivity provision across the country.

The Commission's investigation revealed that some homeowner associations and body corporates, limit resident’s choices by appointing single service providers for essential services.

Minister Kubayi's push for transforming community schemes, particularly in service procurement, aims to address such challenges, extending beyond fibre services.

The Minister's stance aligns with her previous remarks calling for transformation in the sector to open it up for previously disadvantaged members of the society, remarks that were received, by some sections of the society with an uproar.

Minister Kubayi emphasised that her critic’s opposition stems from resistance to positive change, specifically the transformation that promotes social cohesion.

At the time, The Minister noted that the core of their resistance stems from a troubling premise; the assumption that services obtained from Black individuals inherently lack quality due to perceived incompetence.

The Minister lamented that some segments of society still cling to racial hierarchies, doubting black people's capacity to own and operate successful businesses.

She said that, ironically, in many instances, white-owned companies contracted for services like gardening and painting are managed and staffed primarily by black individuals.

She further said that this disparity highlights the need for ongoing transformation and education to combat entrenched prejudices and foster a more inclusive society.

