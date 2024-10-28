Limpopo Provincial Government on meeting with traditional leaders

Traditional leaders welcome dialogue with Limpopo EXCO as a positive initiative

Traditional Leaders who engaged with Limpopo Province Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her Executive Council during a two-day dialogue have hailed the session as a significant initiative. The retreat took place from 24 to 25 October 2024, at the Palala Boutique Lodge in the scenic Waterberg District, a recognised tourism hotspot in the province.

Kgoshikgadi Ntwampe of the Magadimane Ntweng Traditional Authority expressed appreciation for the unprecedented initiative, stating: “The meeting for the past two days has created a good environment to engage with government on matters relating to royal and traditional council. I was particularly happy with the attitude we all had towards each other; this way, we are going to build better communities.”

Echoing Kgoshikgadi Ntwampe’s sentiments, Thovhele Masia remarked: “We have been waiting for this platform where we will ventilate issues of our constituencies. The engagements we had with government brought back the trust and inspirations in dealing with matters of traditional leadership.”

All members of the Executive Council were present, led by Premier Dr Ramathuba, along with Limpopo Police Commissioner General Thembi Hadebe, Limpopo Judge President Judge George Phathudi, SALGA Limpopo Provincial Director of Operations Ms Ledile Sebati, Limpopo Director General Nape Nchabeleng and Heads of Department.

During the retreat, various departments presented their programmes to help traditional leaders understand service provision plans and discuss their potential impact on communities. The goal was to encourage a collaborative approach from traditional leaders to contribute meaningfully to crime reduction in their areas, among other issues.

Premier Dr Ramathuba emphasised the importance of establishing a leadership succession plan to address fiscal challenges that hinder funding for schools and other essential services. She highlighted the urgent need to resolve the current disputes, which are at 835, with 565 cases pending in court, urging leaders to seek government assistance before resorting to legal action.

Dr Ramathuba further clarified that while the government does not appoint traditional leaders, it is the responsibility of the Royal Family to handle appointments amicably. She stressed the importance of collaboration over competition among leaders.

Hosi Ngove, Chairperson of the Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders, commended the retreat as a positive step towards addressing their challenges. He stated, “This session is important, and continued engagements will go a long way in resolving issues. We have made history with this kind of meeting; it has never happened before since dawn of democracy that we have such a gathering.”

Hosi Ngove also called for MECs to identify areas where traditional leaders may be falling short and requested that the government establish a programme for future collaboration. Additionally, he urged SAPS to engage with local communities to tackle crime and foster a safer environment.

