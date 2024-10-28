Submit Release
News Search

There were 242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,496 in the last 365 days.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka on arrest of suspects in murder case of teacher

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka welcomes the arrest of 4 alleged suspects of the late, Ms Khumalo, a Grade R Practitioner from Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, North of Durban.

Miss Khumalo was gunned down on the 29 of July 2024 by unknown gunmen who fled the scene immediately after the horrific and tragic shooting.

They are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Court tomorrow, Monday, 28 October 2024.

“As a Department we commend the swift action of the South African Police Services to bring the culprits to book, no one is above the law. Although the passing of Ms Khumalo left us devastated, we are grateful, that the long arm of the law will bring justice, peace and closure to us, the grieving families, staff, colleagues and our learners,” said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

Media enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi
Head of Communication 
Cell: 082 519 1420

Mr Sihle Mlotshwa
Media Relations Manager   
Cell: 072 207 2018

Ms Memory Maphanga
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 079 069 7200

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Sipho Hlomuka on arrest of suspects in murder case of teacher

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more