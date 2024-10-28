MEC Sipho Hlomuka on arrest of suspects in murder case of teacher

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka welcomes the arrest of 4 alleged suspects of the late, Ms Khumalo, a Grade R Practitioner from Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, North of Durban.

Miss Khumalo was gunned down on the 29 of July 2024 by unknown gunmen who fled the scene immediately after the horrific and tragic shooting.

They are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Court tomorrow, Monday, 28 October 2024.

“As a Department we commend the swift action of the South African Police Services to bring the culprits to book, no one is above the law. Although the passing of Ms Khumalo left us devastated, we are grateful, that the long arm of the law will bring justice, peace and closure to us, the grieving families, staff, colleagues and our learners,” said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

