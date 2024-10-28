Basic Education satisfied with progress of 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations

National Senior Certificate examinations enter second week after successful first week

The Department of Basic Education is satisfied with the progress of the 2024 National Senior Certificate Examinations following a successful first week which proceeded with no serious incidents reported.

Apart from the 319 learners who could not access the examination centre in the Kariega area in the Eastern Cape, examinations went on smoothly elsewhere in the country.

There are 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates registered for the examination taking place in 6 909 centres in the 9 provinces.

The Department of Basic Education has conveyed a message of appreciation to all involved in the administration of the examination. The Department is indebted to the SAPS who helped to transport some NSC candidates who were trapped in the flooding in the Eastern Cape. The learners were transported safely in the SAPS Nyala and were able to write their exams on time.

On Monday morning at 9am, the candidates will sit for English Paper 1 (HL, FAL, SAL). Once again the examination system will be operating at full capacity as the subject written is taken by the majority of Grade 12 learners.

The Department urges all the candidates to continue their commitment to an examination that is free of cheating. Invigilators are also required to exercise vigilance when executing their duty.

The Department appeals to members of the public to refrain from conducting protests that threaten the examination when roads are blockaded.

Important Contact Information:

NSC Hotline: 077 29 555 26

SADAG Helpline: 0800 567 567

SADAG WhatsApp: 087 163 2020 or

Register for Matric weekly support group MATRIC CONVOS www.sadag.org

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546