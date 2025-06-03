Minister Parks Tau announces appointment of temporary licensee in respect of National Lottery and Sports Pool

On 28 May 2025, I announced the successful conclusion and appointment of Sizekhaya Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd (“Sizekhaya”) as the Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools operator. Sizekhaya’s appointment takes effect on 1 June 2026 and requires that there be transition from the Third National Lottery and Sports Pools operations to the Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pool Licence operations.

On advice of the National Lotteries Commission, I also authorised that a temporary licensee must be appointed in terms of section 13B of the Lotteries Act, 1997. I am pleased to report that I have concluded, on advice of the Commission, successful negotiations with Ithuba Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd and have signed a temporary licence Agreement for them to operate the National Lottery and Sports Pool for a period of 12 (twelve) months with effect 1 June 2025. The temporary licence will ensure the continuation of the lottery operations in the period that transition is required from the Third to the Fourth Licence operations.

I take issue with the judgment of the High Court of 21 May 2025 which found that the Temporary Licence Request for Proposal (RFP) was not valid and have appealed this judgment. However, in its judgment of 21 May 2025, the court accepted that it is in the public interest that the National Lottery should continue to operate to raise revenues to fund worthy causes notwithstanding that the court was not satisfied with the RFP process. Additionally, another court affirmed my power to appoint a temporary licensee in its judgement of 30 May 2025 by stating as follows:

“It would be a surprise to the Court that the Minister is unable to appoint an operator, on a temporary basis, for a whole year. This is more so because the Minister has more latitude in appointing a temporary operator, as opposed to a fully-licensed operator.”

It is in the context of both the 21 and 30 May 2025 judgments that I received and accepted the advice from the Commission, that I appoint a temporary licence operator on an urgent basis.

I am pleased that the National Lottery operations will not be interrupted during transition from Third to Fourth Licence operations and that worthy causes will continue to receive support.

