Minister Patricia de Lille launches summer campaign in Bloemfontein, 29 Oct

As South Africa gears up for the peak summer holiday period and prepares to welcome visitors, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille will official launch the Summer Campaign in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

It’s time for fun in the sun and adventure and showcasing all the many diverse offerings South Africa has to offer visitors. This year, Minister de Lille will launch the Summer Campaign in the City of Roses.

This is in line with the Department of Tourism’s mission to promote hidden gems and tourist attractions in lesser visited provinces to ensure that the benefits of tourism are realized in all nine provinces.

The aim of the Summer Campaign is to encourage South Africans and visitors from across the globe to travel more, see hidden gems and explore all parts of our beautiful country.

Summer Campaign Launch details:

Date: Tuesday 29 October 2024

Time: 10h30 for 11h00 – 14h00

Location: De Oude Kraal Country Estate, N1, South Bloemfontein, Free State province

Minister de Lille will be joined by the Free State Department of Tourism, SA Tourism and other sector partners to usher in the summer season and get ready to welcome visitors from all over the country and the world.

Media Queries:

Zara Nicholson

E-mail: znicholson@tourism.gov.za

Mobile: +27 79 416 5996