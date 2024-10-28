Water and Sanitation hosts Workshop on Climate Adaptation Readiness in South Africa’s Water Value Chain, 29 Oct

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) in conjunction with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will on Tuesday, 29 October, host a high-level 3 Sector Climate Adaptation Readiness in South Africa’s Water Value Chain Workshop in Pretoria, to address South Africa's critical need for climate adaptation readiness in the water sector as part of the country's broader Just Transition strategy.

Guided by South Africa’s Just Transition Framework, the PCC is undertaking a study on adaptation readiness on the critical sectors focusing on the water value chain, the agriculture sector, and the built environment to establish what needs to be put in place to accelerate adaptation readiness, and to agree transformative climate resilient development pathways.

The workshop will centre on the findings of a draft report developed to guide discussions and stakeholder collaboration on climate resilience indicators, cooperative governance, climate finance, capacity building, and social equity in support of the Department of Water and Sanitation's (DWS) ongoing update of the National Climate Change Response Strategy (NCCRS) for the Water and Sanitation Sector.

The high-level panel will include the senior government representatives from the Departments of Water and Sanitation; Human Settlement; Fisheries and Forestry and the Environment; the Department of Agriculture and National Treasury.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this workshop. Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Venue: Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, Menlyn Pretoria

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Media RSVP:

Ignicious Masilela

E-mail: ignicious@climatecommission.org.za

Cell: 071 960 5317.

All PCC meetings are open to the public and the media can participate via live streaming on the PCC social media channels and the website on the links below:

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/climatecommission

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@presidentialclimatecommiss407

For all post-media interviews please contact:

Blessing Manale

PCC Head of Communications and Outreach

E-mail: blessing@climatecommission.org.za

Cell: 073 036 5381

Wisane Mavasa

DWS Spokesperson

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Cell: 060 561 8935