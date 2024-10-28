Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads South African Government delegation to China to engage with country’s state-owned assets, institutions and enterprises, 28 Nov to 1 Oct

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead a South African Government delegation on a visit to the People’s Republic of China to engage with the country’s state-owned assets institutions and enterprises from Monday, 28 October to Friday, 1 November 2024.

This visit seeks to promote the exchange of good governance practices and the strengthening of state governance as espoused in the 2024 Summit on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. As the South African Government advances the National State Enterprises Bill and a new ownership model to enhance the performance of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), this visit is part of the interventions to draw from best practices on SOE reform.

As part of the planned engagements, Minister Ramokgopa and the delegation will participate in bilateral meetings with the People’s Republic of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), and the China Enterprise Reform and Development Research Society. The Minister and delegation will also conduct a site visit to China’s state-owned enterprises.

