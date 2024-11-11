NOVACOM AFRICA 2025: Dates announced for Africa's premier telecommunications summit

The NOVACOM AFRICA Advantages session tested the imagination and ingenuity of African brightest telecommunication minds.

Quantum communication, yottabytes and entangled particles: Here's why African telecommunications leaders are living in 2044

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s strong evidence that African telco leaders are the industry’s most forward-thinking and innovative community.

For them, in the year 2044, quantum communication and yottabytes, entangled particles and magnetic levitation are common. Interplanetary travel is possible and watching a football game is a mind-bending experience.

This isn’t science fiction. They’re ideas from Africa’s telco giants from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Ethiopia who attended the NOVACOM AFRICA 1-to-1 TELCO SUMMITS in Franschhoek, Cape Town earlier this month.

The people who could make brain-computer interfaces a reality were challenged to deliver a viewer and fan experience for the ‘Interplanetary Football Cup on Mars in 2044’.

It all played out during the NOVACOM Avantages session - a unique product by NOVACOM AFRICA 1-to-1 TELCO SUMMITS that accelerates innovation by solving problems through collaboration.

Ideas were shot down and laughed off. But the result was imaginative solutions to a unique problem the execs are likely to face.

Against the stunning Cape Winelands backdrop at Le Franschhoek & Spa, the invitation-only event delivered on its promise of meaningful business connections and shaping the future of the continent’s telecom sector.

While the execs used their telecommunications skills and experience to solve a major problem, they focused on the business of connecting more Africans.

High-calibre attendees

The 80 guests were selected based on their strategic roles and decision-making authority. Each participant brought valuable contributions, making the summit a hub of strategic deals and collaborations.

On the seller side, vendors showcased cutting-edge technologies and services, from infrastructure upgrades to digital transformation solutions.

Digital transformation, infrastructure, and the next frontier

Over two days, several key themes emerged regarding the future of African telcos. Among the most pressing were digital transformation, network infrastructure upgrades, 5G rollouts, and improving connectivity in underserved areas.

Sustainability and energy efficiency dominated the spotlight, reflecting the global trend toward greener telco networks.

High praise from attendees

Attendees praised the summit format and meeting quality.

“A truly awesome event. Great spending time with like-minded individuals and learning from each other. Hats off to the team, I love the new approach to conferencing and it was executed to the tee. Super grateful to be part of it!” said Albert Oosthuysen, co-founder and CEO of Net Nine-Nine.

Estelle Wust, Senior Sales & Business Developer at LabLabee said, “NOVACOM AFRICA 1-to-1 TELCO SUMMITS gathered intelligent minds who think quickly without the usual formalities, all working together to shape the future of telecommunications and light up tomorrow’s world.”

See you in 2025!

The dates for the 2025 NOVACOM AFRICA 1-to-1 TELCO SUMMITS have already been released.

Starting in Kenya 🇰🇪, the first summit of 2025 will take place from 29 April to 1 May at the magnificent Swahili Beach Resort, Diani Beach.

In South Africa 🇿🇦, the summit returns to the idyllic Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa outside Cape Town from 23 to 25 September.

Expect the same high-quality meetings, impactful discussions, and world-class venues that define NOVACOM AFRICA events.

