Madhya Pradesh Delighted to be an Offbeat Destination

Madhya Pradesh to develop 50 offbeat destinations to attract more Tourists

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to enhance its appeal as a tourist destination, Madhya Pradesh announced plans to develop over 50 offbeat destinations across the state. This initiative, revealed by Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, aims to cater to tourists seeking experiences away from crowded places. This strategic move, combined with efforts to train over 40,000 women in tourism-related jobs, underscores the state’s commitment to fostering sustainable tourism while providing a fresh lens on its rich heritage and natural beauty.“Over tourism is the emerging threat in destination marketing. Today’s traveller is increasingly looking for experiential tourism, to refresh, recreate and recharge” said Mr. Shukla. Madhya Pradesh is delighted to be offbeat- clean green and safe. In fact, with the new tourism record in tourist footfalls in 2023, 3 times of 2022 (112.1 million compared to 34.1 million) we have realised that while avoiding over tourism we will focus on creating unique and memorable itineraries for both our international and domestic tourists. Tourism Boards like ourselves reinvent and innovate constantly curating new experiential tourism choices. This is why we are the only state in India which prides ourselves in being an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice.The state's green, clean, and safe environment are key factors attracting tourists. Madhya Pradesh is leading in responsible tourism, with initiatives such as the construction of a hotel in Pachmarhi that is managed entirely by women. Madhya Pradesh is a State of Archaeological and Geological marvels and a kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences. The State is also a deep treasure trove for history enthusiasts.

