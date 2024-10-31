IMERGEY Honours Outstanding Leaders with its LUMINARIES 2024 AWARDS

The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors.

Congratulations to the 2024 LUMINAIRES APAC Awards winners. IMERGEY believes in recognizing leaders who drive progress across industries, and the Luminaries Awards are a vital engine in this mission.” — Jackie Lee, Snr. Marketing Manager & Luminaries Awards Co-Chair

SINGAPORE, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMERGEY, a leader in global brand consulting, returns with the second phase of its esteemed Luminaries Awards 2024. The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors. After shining light on exceptional leaders from the MENA region earlier this month, celebrating those who effectively use their professional platforms to amplify their vision and thought leadership leading to a culture of empowerment and embracing transformative change, IMERGEY is now announcing the leaders from the APAC region.The Luminaries Awards are part of IMERGEY’s ongoing mission to honour individuals who are creating lasting legacies through the power of professional platforms specifically on LinkedIn. Each honoree has tapped into their influential voice to spark meaningful conversations, sharing their experiences, knowledge, and corporate insights. These leaders have gone beyond their everyday roles to inspire and guide the next generation of professionals by sharing valuable industry news, personal stories, and professional development lessons. Their content has not only guided others but also has driven this community towards a transformational change leading to a more culturally empowered, inclusive, and collaborative professional network.IMERGEY believes that exemplary leadership, which significantly contributes to the industry through expertise, vision, and principles, deserves to be celebrated. These leaders not only drive their industries forward but also raise the overall standards within their fields. At IMERGEY, we are committed to recognizing the pivotal role these leaders play in encouraging positive change and inspiring future generations.HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF THE WINNERS (listed alphabetically)::1. Agnes G.L'OréalVice President Talent Acquisition, SAPMENA2. Angelia Chin-SharpeBNP Paribas Asset ManagementChief Executive Officer, Singapore and Head of Sales, Southeast Asia3. Annie MathewMicrosoftAsia Sales Director, Developer Productivity4. Casey KwanSAPVice President and Head of Enterprise Cloud, Southeast Asia5. Deep BhauIBMManaging Partner Indonesia, Vice President & Senior Partner6. Dr. Mohammed RahimStandard Chartered BankGlobal Head of Data Management and Performance Analytics7. Emily NgOracleHead of Fusion Cloud Applications8. Fong Tuan CHEN, Chartered FCIPDMaybankSenior Executive Vice President, Human Capital9. Guillaume HuetAccentureDirector Financial Services10. Hilde-Gunn VestadDysonGlobal Director, Social Compliance and Sustainable Supplychain11. Matthias BlumeThe Coca Cola CompanyVice President Marketing ASEAN and South Pacific12. Mike JittivanichGoogleDirector of Marketing, Southeast Asia & South Asia Frontier13. Prahlad Agarwal, CFAManulifeHead of Strategy14. Sapna SaxenaThe Coca Cola CompanyVice President People and Culture15. Shereen WilliamsStandard CharteredDirector People and Culture Technology & Innovation16. Tammy RyderColes GroupGeneral Manager, People and Culture17. Theng Kiat GohPrudential Assurance CompanyChief Customer Officer, Singapore18. Tiffany TangReckittMarketing Director of Malaysia & Singapore19. Vivek LuthraAccentureSenior Managing Director, Australia, Data and AI Lead, APAC20. Yenita OktoraL'OréalChief Human Resource OfficerDiscover the leaders shaping the future of business, visit our Luminaries page to explore past winners, and stay tuned for the big reveal of this year's MENA and APAC winners.About IMERGEYIMERGEY is a leader in executive communications, dedicated to helping top-level professionals and businesses craft compelling narratives that showcase their expertise and drive industry growth. With a team of seasoned consultants, IMERGEY offers solutions that help executives elevate their professional presence and foster long-term success in a competitive business landscape.Why Executive Branding is Key to Leadership SuccessHaving a strong executive brand is crucial in establishing credibility, differentiating yourself from peers, and ultimately driving competitive business growth. By enhancing your executive presence, you can position yourself as a thought leader and inspire others within your organisation.Ready to take the next step? Connect with IMERGEY today and claim your free 30-minute consultation for a personalised profile assessment to explore how to improve your profile and start building a brand that stands out.

