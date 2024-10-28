Corin Announces First Clinical Use of Unity Knee™ MC Tibial Insert

Dr. DeClaire holding a packaged Unity Knee MC Tibial Insert, standing next to his Apollo station. Unity Knee MC Tibial Insert

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin today announced the first clinical use of its new Unity Knee™ Medial Constrained (MC) Tibial Insert. The procedure was successfully performed by Dr. Jeffrey DeClaire at Michigan Institute for Advance Surgery, utilizing ApolloKnee™, Corin’s robotic-assisted solution for total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

The Unity Knee MC Tibial Insert is designed to recreate native knee kinematics by stabilizing the medial femoral condyle while allowing translation of the lateral femoral condyle and can be used with or without the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Combined with ApolloKnee™, surgeons can personalize the procedure based on each patient’s unique soft-tissue envelope before making any bone cuts.

Dr. DeClaire commented on the innovative implant and technology combination, stating, “A natural feeling knee is dependent on balance and stability. By using the Unity Knee MC Tibial Insert combined with the dual-compartment soft tissue balancing capabilities of ApolloKnee, I’m able to achieve a new level of natural joint kinematics throughout the full range of motion.”

The Unity Knee™ MC Tibial Insert is the latest addition to the Unity Knee™ portfolio, which, as a system, has been utilized in over 75,000 total knee arthroplasty cases worldwide. This insert offers surgeons a new solution for achieving stability throughout the full range of motion, with the option to be used with or without the PCL offering greater flexibility for various patient anatomies. Manufactured with ECiMa™, a highly cross-linked, vitamin E-enriched polyethylene, this insert is engineered for improved wear resistance and oxidative stability.

The Unity Knee™ MC Tibial Insert is exclusively available in the United States through a limited market release. For more information on the Unity Knee™ system and Apollo™ robotic-assisted surgical platform, please visit www.coringroup.com/ or contact your local Corin representative.

About Corin

Corin is a fast-growing global leader in orthopaedic innovation, with a vision to revolutionize the field. By integrating advanced robotic and AI technologies for planning, implementation, and continuous learning with its clinically proven implants, Corin strives to maximizes healthcare value for both patients and providers.

