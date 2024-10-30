Translation Agency Founder Wins Prestigious Award for Promoting Women’s Entrepreneurship

Vanja Keindl, Founder & CEO at VERBA

A translation agency founder has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to developing women’s entrepreneurship in Central and Southeast Europe.

BUDVA, MONTENEGRO, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Creators for Centuries” award was offered to Vanja Keindl, founder and CEO of VERBA, at The World Congress of Entrepreneurs in Budva, Montenegro, last week.

Speaking about the award, she said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. It serves as a testament to our efforts at VERBA to foster growth, innovation, sustainability and setting high standards in global business practices.”

“I hope this acknowledgement inspires others to follow their dreams and play an active role in developing their communities and sectors,” she added.

The award shows Keindl's commitment to offering women opportunities in business and promoting innovation and excellence in the translation industry.

VERBA was founded by Keindl in 1998 in Croatia, and it soon branched out with a second office in Denmark. The translation agency currently employs 26 staff and works with more than 500 linguists around the globe to provide flawless communication in different languages.

Under Keindl's leadership, VERBA has grown to serve international clients across several industries, including healthcare, technology, marketing, law and IT.

For VERBA, quality is key, which is evidenced by its numerous certifications, including ISO standards.

The World Congress of Entrepreneurs attracts leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs from across Europe and around the world. The "Creators for Centuries" award recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and economic development, particularly in the context of regional progress and innovation. Keindl's award underscores her influence as a leader, entrepreneur and champion of women.

Her ability to guide VERBA to adapt to a changing global market while maintaining high-quality standards and nurturing diversity has led to the agency’s global success.

Meanwhile, Kiendl’s commitment to team spirit and collaboration, and passion for mentoring and supporting professional women have elevated her to one of the most respected figures in the sector.

About VERBA

VERBA is a full-service translation agency that offers high-quality language services to clients around the world. With its headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, and a branch in Denmark, VERBA collaborates with a global network of experts, specialising in a range of industries and fields. The agency is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability and excellence, as demonstrated by its certifications and industry recognition.

Contact Information:

Company Name: VERBA CENTAR d.o.o.

Founder & CEO: Vanja Keindl

Email: info@verba.hr

Website: www.verba.hr

For media enquiries or more information about this award, please contact us using the details above.

