Cell Surface Marker Detection Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.95 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell surface marker detection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.52 billion in 2023 to $6.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion in biomedical research, evolution of high-content screening, increased chronic disease prevalence, shift towards immunotherapy.

The cell surface marker detection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market expansion in emerging economies, expanding biopharmaceutical sector, adoption of single-cell analysis, rise in chronic and infectious diseases, increasing funding for life sciences research.

The growing chronic diseases are expected to propel the growth of the cell surface marker detection market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that generally progress slowly over time and persist for an extended duration, often for the rest of a person's life. Cell surface marker detection is used in chronic diseases to help diagnose, monitor, and treat the disease. It allows for a more targeted and personalized approach to patient care, improving the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions.

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sartorius, Becton Dickinson and Company, BD Biosciences, Grifols SA, Applied Microarrays Inc., R&D Systems, Agilent Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Qiagen NV, Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Abnova Corporation, Diasorin SpA, Janssen Diagnostics, Biorad Laboratories, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech, BioLegend, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Affymetrix, Danaher Corporation, Zymo Research Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec

Major companies operating in the cell surface marker detection market are focusing on innovating analysis systems, such as the imaging analysis system, to provide a competitive edge in the market. Fluorescence live-cell imaging analysis systems are advanced microscopy platforms designed to observe dynamic cellular processes and track cellular biomolecules and structures over time.

1) By Product: Flow Cytometry, Hematology Analyzers, Reagents and Kits

2) By Application: Disease Diagnosis, Diseases Identification, Research for Drug Discovery, Cytological Academic Research

3) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cell surface marker detection market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cell Surface Marker Detection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell surface marker detection market size, cell surface marker detection market drivers and trends, cell surface marker detection market major players and cell surface marker detection market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

