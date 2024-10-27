Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on felony child indecency warrant

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry last night encountered a man wanted in the Laredo area on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers apprehended yet another person wanted in connection with an outstanding felony warrant for an alleged sex crime involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for heinous crimes like these perfectly illustrate the importance of CBP’s border security mission and reflect our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred vehicle passenger Carlos Pargas Magallanes, 48, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecency with a child (sexual contact) issued by Webb County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Pargas Magallanes to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

