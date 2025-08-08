Philadelphia CBP officers intercept coke, meth in kid’s game being shipped to London

PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia weren’t playing around when they discovered cocaine and methamphetamine concealed inside a children’s game being shipped to London on July 30.

CBP officers examined the export air parcel manifested as “boardgame” and discovered a zip-locked bag and a vacuum-sealed bag concealed under a bag of cat food inside a box for the “5 Second Rule, Jr.” game.

CBP officers discovered cocaine and meth concealed inside a children’s game being shipped to London.

The zip-lock bag contained 515 grams, or 18 ounces, of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. The vacuum-sealed bag contained 186.9 grams, or 6.5 ounces, of pink pills that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The parcel was being shipped from Atlanta to its origination address in London after being posted as return to sender. Parcels may be returned to sender if the parcel was undeliverable to the Atlanta address – incorrect or nonexistent address – or not accepted by the address resident. Additionally, drug trafficking organizations may swap the parcel’s contents and post it returned to sender to give the appearance of the parcel being misaddressed.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. An investigation continues.

“This seizure of dangerous drugs illustrates how Customs and Border Protection officers expertly leverage our export enforcement mission to combat drug trafficking organizations,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “CBP officers remain committed to searching for and seizing similar export and import shipments to deprive criminal organizations of their poisonous products or illicit revenue.”

The dangerous drugs were hidden under cat food inside a kid's gameboard box.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of 1,571 pounds of drugs, including 78 pounds of fentanyl, every day at our nation’s air, sea, and land ports of entry. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2024, and view CBP enforcement stats and summaries.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.