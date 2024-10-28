America can’t afford another 4 years of a leader who views truth as his enemy. This endorsement of Harris is a declaration that we believe in a future where the press is free to report without fear” — Adam Nelson, CEO of Workhouse

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Workhouse Editorial Board—a voice forged in New York City, Trump’s former place of residence —stands firm against the re-election of a man who has dismantled public trust, labeled the press “the enemy,” and warped government into his personal power grab. Our team, led by Workhouse CEO Adam Nelson, knows firsthand the devastation wrought by Trump’s divisive rhetoric. In a former capacity, Nelson assisted with Marla Maples’s campaign during her divorce from Trump and he filmed a segment on The Apprentice in an episode fittingly titled “Ethics Shmethics” (2004), observing Trump’s shameless spectacle of self-interest firsthand. As a communications group that proudly launched the #FreePress campaign during his last term, we affirm that only one candidate—Kamala Harris—represents a true path forward for America.“America can’t afford another four years of a leader who views truth as his enemy. This endorsement of Kamala Harris is a declaration that we believe in a future where the press is free to report without fear and where power is kept in check—not wielded as a weapon. She embodies the values we stand for, and our endorsement is a stand for truth and the principles that define us.” — Adam Nelson, CEO of WorkhouseIn 2017, Trump declared open war on the press, labeling journalists “the enemy of the American people,” pulling White House access from those who dared to question him, and threatening to strip broadcasting licenses from critical outlets. Now, on the campaign trail and in interviews, Trump has suggested that if he regains the White House, he will exact vengeance on news outlets that anger him. More specifically, he has pledged to toss reporters in jail and strip major television networks of their broadcast licenses as retribution for coverage he didn’t like. He even joked that the prospect of prison rape would loosen reporters’ lips about their sources. Last year, he called for NBC News to be investigated for “treason” over its coverage of criminal charges he faces. Several former television network executives, requesting anonymity to avoid getting dragged into the campaign, have admitted they fear Trump’s drive to pursue reporters’ sources even more than the threats to pull broadcast licenses.This wasn’t mere bluster—it was a deliberate strategy to silence any voice that held him accountable. Trump’s “Fake News” catchphrase was more than a cheap insult; it was a calculated attack on the press, a tool to erode the very institution meant to protect democracy from unchecked power. At Workhouse, we responded with our #FreePress campaign, standing firmly behind journalists under assault. The Freedom of the Press Foundation, which we support through this initiative, is a testament to our commitment: without a free press, democracy is as good as dead.This election transcends policy disagreements. It’s about whether we choose to protect or abandon the principles that sustain democracy. Trump’s vision is one where power is absolute, dissent is crushed, and the First Amendment is sacrificed to his personal ambition. His attacks on constitutional checks, his weaponization of federal agencies, and his disdain for accountability make it clear that his re-election would dismantle the nation’s democratic fabric. Harris, by contrast, stands as a safeguard for these values. She embodies the integrity, empathy, and commitment necessary to uphold American democracy.For four years, Trump’s platform has been one of chaos and recklessness. He has consistently undermined public trust, exploited divisions, and stoked violence. His record is marred by crisis upon crisis—mishandling public health, damaging international alliances, and implementing inhumane policies that separated families. Harris stands in stark contrast, promising steady leadership grounded in respect for democracy, human rights, and accountability.In 2020, Workhouse warned of Trump’s threat to the republic; today, those warnings ring louder than ever. His “Fake News” slogan exposed his real agenda: to turn the press into his mouthpiece and to obliterate any challenge to his authority. Harris, however, offers a future where the press is free, voices are heard, and democracy remains intact.Workhouse’s dedication to press freedom is resolute. Through our #FreePress campaign, we reminded the world that truth isn’t a concession; it’s a necessity. Trump’s vision of a compliant media betrays the foundational principles upon which America was built. Harris’s commitment to these principles marks her as the only viable choice to protect the press and defend democracy.Trump’s America is one where lies flourish, and truth is silenced. Kamala Harris embodies an America where freedom of speech endures, and democratic principles are preserved. This election isn’t just a choice; it’s a battle for the soul of our nation. For the sake of a free press and the future of democracy, Workhouse endorses Kamala Harris as the only patriotic choice for President.

