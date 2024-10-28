1631 Digital Launches 1631 Black Sails Brand, Service & Consumer Data

Helping Brands, Retail, Automotive, Health, Legal, and Government Agencies Reach New Customers with Targeted Mailing, Email, and Digital Campaigns

Our goal with 1631 Black Sails is to provide businesses with the data clarity they need to connect with the right audiences effectively.” — Joe Corbe, Founder of 1631 Digital

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1631 Digital , a leader in data-driven marketing and strategy, is excited to announce the launch of its third data division, 1631 Black Sails Brand, Service & Consumer Data. This new division offers innovative solutions to help brands, retailers, automotive companies, health organizations, legal firms, and government agencies find and engage high-quality customers through targeted mailing lists, email lists, and digital campaigns.Comprehensive, Compliant Solutions for Customer Acquisition1631 Black Sails provides tailored data solutions that empower businesses to expand their reach with precision, targeting, and compliance across multiple platforms. Leveraging customer and prospect data, this division supports a range of industries in achieving customer acquisition and engagement goals.“Our goal with 1631 Black Sails is to provide businesses with the data clarity they need to connect with the right audiences effectively,” said Joe Corbe, CEO of 1631 Digital. “Better data drives smarter prospecting and ultimately leads to stronger sales, helping our clients succeed in these increasingly competitive markets.”Key Services for Finding and Reaching New Customers1. Data-Driven Prospecting and Digital Targeting• Use advanced analytics to identify and engage potential customers across online platforms and connected television (CTV).• Custom targeting lists for industries like retail, automotive, health (HIPAA-compliant), legal, and government ensure each message reaches its intended audience.2. Customized Mailing and Email List Creation• Mailing Lists: Highly targeted lists filtered by geographic, demographic, and behavioral data.• Email Lists: Precision-built email lists based on customer interests, preferences, and behaviors, tailored for effective and compliant outreach.3. Data Hygiene and Verification Services• Comprehensive data cleansing to ensure accuracy and improve outreach efficiency.• HIPAA-compliant data management for health organizations to protect sensitive information.4. Audience Segmentation for Enhanced Personalization• Segmentation by characteristics like purchase history and engagement level for personalized messaging.• Specialized campaigns, such as re-engagement, product launches, and seasonal promotions, driving higher engagement rates.5. Compliance and Best Practices• Adherence to GDPR, CAN-SPAM, HIPAA (for health data), and other data privacy regulations.• Robust data security protocols and opt-in management to ensure trusted communication with customers.About 1631 Digital1631 Digital provides industry-leading data solutions for political, nonprofit, and consumer markets. The addition of 1631 Black Sails Brand, Service & Consumer Data completes 1631 Digital’s three specialized divisions:• 1631 Battleground Political and Advocacy Data: Serving political campaigns and advocacy organizations with targeted data solutions to influence key audiences.• Lighthouse Nonprofit and Association Data: Offering nonprofit organizations and associations data insights for effective outreach, engagement, and impact.• 1631 Black Sails Brand, Service & Consumer Data: Supporting consumer-focused organizations with high-impact customer acquisition and data management solutions.Together, these divisions provide a comprehensive portfolio of data services designed to drive growth, engagement, and measurable impact across sectors.Sales Contact:Joe CorbeCEO, 1631 DigitalPhone: 202-627-6850Email: Corbe@1631digital.comAddress: 1455 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW #400, Washington, DC 20004Media Contact:Kevin Maljak1631 DigitalPhone: 301-885-7220Email: Maljak@1631digital.com1631 Digital invites inquiries from brands, retailers, automotive businesses, health organizations, legal services, government agencies, and more to explore the unique benefits of 1631 Black Sails Brand, Service & Consumer Data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.