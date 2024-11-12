TEAM BUILDING ASIA expands horizons with TEAM BUILD EVENTS acquisition

TBA x TBE Founders (Stuart Harris, Mark Sinclair, David Simpson)

HONG KONG, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACQUISTION ANNOUNCEMENTFounded by Stuart Harris and David Simpson, Team Building Asia has built a strong reputation for delivering engaging team-building experiences that provide effective learning for organisations of all sizes. With the addition of Mark Sinclair’s Team Build Events and the acquisition set for 31 October 2024, the company is now positioned to offer an even wider range of corporate tournaments, brand activations, and sports and wellness programmes, tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses in the region.Stuart Harris, Co-Founder of Team Building Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition of Team Build Events: “I am excited about the acquisition of Team Build Events. This strategic move will enhance our event management capabilities, foster innovation, and strengthen our market position in Hong Kong.The acquisition of Team Build Events offers several key benefits: enhanced capabilities through combined expertise, growth opportunities with Mark Sinclair staying on full-time, and a shared commitment to team building and sports.This alignment in values will foster a collaborative and innovative environment.Moreover, David Simpson, Co-Founder of Team Building Asia, echoed this sentiment, adding: “we are excited at the potential of this new opportunity to further explore the Sports & Wellness elements of team building programmes and experiences.Mark and his company bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area, which will greatly benefit our growth and development.The activations are of particular interest to me, as they provide a sensational way for our clients, over the past 22 years, to engage with the community in a completely different and original manner.Mark Sinclair, the owner and managing director of Team Build Events, shares in the excitement.“The acquisition marks an exciting development for Team Build Events. With the backing of Team Building Asia, we can continue to expand and offer more opportunities for individuals to engage with our programs and events.Team Build Events will offer a range of experiences, including brand activations, corporate sports tournaments, and various sports and wellness events."OUR COMMITMENTThis acquisition reflects both companies' commitment to elevating the standard of service clients expect. By joining forces, we are better equipped to expand our offerings and meet the evolving needs of organisations across the region. Customers can expect a smooth transition, with our combined teams delivering an even wider range of innovative solutions.Our shared dedication to creativity and professionalism ensures that the quality and personalised service customers value will continue, while opening new opportunities for growth and enhanced capabilities.ABOUT USSince 2002, Team Building Asia has been creating engaging team-building experiences that promote effective collaboration and impactful learning. With award-winning programmes tailored to local markets in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China, the company delivers high-quality experiences led by expert multi-lingual facilitators. Team Build Events, now part of the team, specialises in dynamic corporate events, including tournaments, brand activations, and wellness programs, all designed to energise teams and elevate brand engagement.

