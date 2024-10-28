The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Offer Legal Assistance to Hurricane Victims with Denied Insurance Claims

Anidjar & Levine offer legal help to Florida property owners facing denied claims after Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Policyholders have a right to expect their insurers to honor their commitments, especially in the wake of devastating storms like Hurricanes Milton and Helene” — Marc Anidjar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Florida homeowners and businesses are facing a troubling rise in denied property insurance claims. The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are stepping in to provide legal assistance to those affected by these denials, ensuring that policyholders receive the compensation to which they are entitled.

According to a recent report by Weiss Ratings, property insurers have increasingly denied legitimate claims following major natural disasters, such as Hurricanes and floods. The report found that nearly half of all damage claims made in Florida in 2023 with top insurers, including Castle Key Indemnity and State Farm, were denied. This trend has left many homeowners and business owners struggling to recover from the devastation without the financial assistance they expected.

In response to this growing issue, The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, with offices across Florida, are offering legal representation to those whose insurance claims have been unfairly denied. Their experienced legal team is dedicated to helping Floridians navigate the complex insurance claims process, ensuring their clients’ rights are upheld and that they receive the compensation they deserve.

"We are here to ensure that those whose legitimate claims were denied receive the legal support they need to fight for a fair outcome.”

The firm is currently accepting clients throughout the state who have experienced claim denials related to these recent hurricanes. The legal team at Anidjar & Levine will assist clients in reviewing their denied claims, filing appeals, and pursuing litigation if necessary to secure proper compensation.

About The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine: The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine provide legal services across the state of Florida, specializing in personal injury, property damage claims, and insurance disputes. With a commitment to personalized service and aggressive representation, they have helped thousands of clients recover compensation for their losses. For those who have had their property insurance claims denied after Hurricanes Milton or Helene, Anidjar & Levine offer a free consultation to discuss your legal option

