Amanda and Jared Rosenberg Proudly Carrying Forward a Distinguished Legacy in the Legal Profession

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosenberg & Rosenberg, P.A., a distinguished three generation law firm founded by Abe Rosenberg, proudly welcomes Amanda and Jared Rosenberg as the newest members of the firm. Jared will be working in-house at the firm’s Hollywood, Florida office, while Amanda will serve as Of Counsel as she continues her legal career in New York City.

Jared Rosenberg: A Passion for Client Advocacy

Jared Rosenberg, a third-generation attorney, has long understood the power of strong legal representation in helping individuals and families navigate complex legal issues. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jared grew up interning at Rosenberg & Rosenberg, where he developed a deep appreciation for the law and a commitment to advocacy. His early exposure to legal practice instilled in him a passion for justice and problem-solving, which ultimately led him to pursue a career in law.

Jared began his legal career in defense work before transitioning to plaintiff personal injury law. His firsthand experience with insurance companies and defense firms provides him with a deep understanding of their strategies and operations. This insight has been instrumental in his role at Rosenberg & Rosenberg, where he advocates for injured clients. His unique background enables him to anticipate challenges, develop effective legal strategies, and secure the full compensation his clients deserve.

“One of the most defining moments in my career was handling my first major case,” Jared recalls. “They suffered severe injuries on a cruise ship. After reviewing the medical records and seeing the profound impact the injury had, I helped negotiate a settlement that ensured a fair and full recovery for the client.”

Jared’s approach to legal representation is deeply client-focused. He prioritizes trust, communication, and personalized advocacy, ensuring that each client’s voice is heard and their concerns are addressed. “Many of our clients come to us during the most difficult times in their lives,” he says. “Being able to guide them through the legal process and secure the justice they deserve is what I find most rewarding.”

In addition to his legal work, Jared is active in the South Florida community. He has collaborated with Spectrum, an organization that provides meaningful employment and skill-building opportunities for individuals with special needs. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, playing basketball, golfing, fishing, and supporting South Florida’s professional sports teams, including the Miami Heat and Inter Miami.

Education and Credentials:

• Juris Doctor, University of Miami School of Law

• LLM, Real Property Development, University of Miami School of Law

• B.S., Business Administration, University of Florida

• Bar Admissions: Florida Bar, Florida Federal Court – Southern District of Florida

• Areas of Focus: Workers’ Compensation, Personal Injury

• Awards & Accolades: Harvey T. Reid Scholar

Amanda Rosenberg: A Commitment to Justice and Advocacy:

Amanda Rosenberg brings a dynamic perspective to her role at the firm. Having grown up in a family of attorneys, she was immersed in conversations about justice, advocacy, and problem-solving from an early age. Inspired by her family’s dedication to helping people during challenging times, Amanda was motivated to pursue a legal career that blends tradition with her own unique approach.

Passing the Bar exam was a significant milestone in Amanda’s journey. “The most challenging part was managing the volume of material while staying disciplined over months of studying,” she reflects. “I overcame this by creating a structured study schedule, sticking to timed practice exams, and maintaining consistency.”

Her early exposure to personal injury and workers’ compensation law shaped her perspective on the legal profession. “Law is more than just statutes and courtrooms—it’s about helping people when they need it most,” Amanda explains. “It reinforced the importance of compassion, persistence, and strategic thinking in legal practice.”

As Of Counsel, Amanda brings her legal expertise while continuing to develop her career in New York City. She views this role as an opportunity to collaborate with the firm, provide insight on complex cases, and contribute to its continued success. “Being Of Counsel allows me to offer my skills while also growing professionally. My goal is to expand my expertise, build strong client relationships, and help the firm thrive.”

Amanda is particularly passionate about advocacy-driven areas of law, including personal injury, workers' compensation, and complex litigation. “I enjoy the challenge of developing strong legal arguments and fighting for the rights of individuals who might otherwise be overlooked,” she says. “Making an impact means ensuring that every client has a voice and receives the representation they deserve.”

For aspiring lawyers preparing for the Bar exam, Amanda offers words of encouragement: “Start early and stay consistent. Stick to a structured study schedule but be flexible in adapting it. Don’t forget to take care of yourself—mental breaks are just as important as studying. And above all, believe in yourself.”

Practicing law in New York has provided Amanda with a unique opportunity to honor her family’s legacy while forging her own path. “It’s a balance between tradition and innovation,” she says. “I’m excited about the future and look forward to making a meaningful impact in the legal community.”

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence:

The Rosenberg family has built a firm that stands for justice, integrity, and client advocacy. While Amanda Rosenberg now contributes to the NYC community, Jared Rosenberg continues to play a key role at Rosenberg & Rosenberg, strengthening the firm's commitment to serving individuals in need of legal representation. Their passion, dedication, and expertise uphold the firm’s reputation as a trusted advocate for those facing legal challenges.

“We are incredibly proud of Amanda and Jared for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to the legal profession,” said the firm’s leadership. “Completing law school and passing the Bar are remarkable achievements, and we look forward to seeing their continued success as they help clients navigate complex legal issues.”

While Amanda now focuses on New York City legal issues, both she and Jared share a deep commitment to justice, and their unique backgrounds and experiences continue to inspire those around them.

Legal Disclaimer:

