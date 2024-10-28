Richard Bulger Joins RGX as Chief Circularity Officer

Richard Bulger, Chief Circularity Officer

RGX appoints Richard Bulger as Chief Circularity Officer, emphasizing its commitment to the circular economy and sustainable eWaste solutions.

Richard’s expertise in circular logistics will bridge the gap between technology and client needs, creating solutions that align with our mission.” — Sean Miles, CEO

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle Global Exchange (RGX), the digital marketplace for business eWaste and IT asset disposal (ITAD), announces the appointment of Richard Bulger (left) as its Chief Circularity Officer (CCO). This key leadership move underscores RGX's dedication to advancing circular economy principles and maximizing its customers' environmental and economic value.The creation of a Chief Circularity Officer adds a new dynamic to RGX, placing responsibility on the organization to actively optimize economic and environmental aspects of the circular economy. In his role as CCO, Bulger will ensure that circularity is fully integrated into RGX’s platform design and business models, guiding corporate customers to transition from traditional linear "take-make-dispose" paradigms toward more profitable, sustainable circular solutions.”“Richard’s commitment to circularity, combined with his deep industry expertise, makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said CEO Sean Miles, co-founder of RGX. “His integrity and forward-thinking approach will help RGX continue to lead the transformation of IT asset disposal and sustainability.”Bulger shared his motivations: “The reason I’m joining RGX is simple: passion. Passion for the circular economy and the tools RGX offers to make a tangible difference. RGX solves real-world business challenges I personally faced in my previous roles—especially the difficulty of managing local recycling vendors at scale and achieving environmental goals with limited resources.”A Partner at Capital Growth Partners, Bulger brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles where he spearheaded innovation in circular logistics. Additionally, his expertise has been showcased in his book, Going Circular: The Evolution of Reverse Logistics into a Competitive Weapon, endorsed by the Reverse Logistics Association.RGX: A Platform Built for ESG ChallengesRGX is more than a typical ITAD broker. Its transparent cost allocation models and innovative solutions set a new industry standard for circularity. By using the RGX platform, organizations can onboard local recycling vendors to support their environmental commitments.Miles emphasized Bulger’s role in scaling these efforts: “Richard’s expertise in circular logistics will bridge the gap between technology and client needs, creating solutions that align with our mission to ‘do better’—for the environment, local communities, and business ROI.”Synergy with Capital Growth PartnersThis partnership is further strengthened by Bulger’s affiliation with Capital Growth Partners, a leading business advisory firm. “Capital Growth brings seasoned executives who augment RGX’s efforts to tackle complex business challenges,” noted Bulger. "My focus will be on leveraging circularity as a competitive advantage, which aligns perfectly with RGX's mission and values."Both RGX and Capital Growth Partners are proud members of the Reverse Logistics Association, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing best practices in reverse logistics and the circular economy. Together, RGX and Bulger will continue to push boundaries in the ITAD industry, offering businesses a way to improve sustainability outcomes while enhancing profitability.

