Congratulatory Letter from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong

         President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written a congratulatory letter to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong upon his election on 21 October 2024. The text of the letter is appended

25 October 2024

 

His Excellency Luong Cuong

President

Socialist Republic of Vietnam

 

Your Excellency,

 

         On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

 

         The Strategic Partnership between Singapore and Vietnam has grown from strength to strength. We celebrated the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and 10th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership last year. Our cooperation has continued to broaden and deepen across many sectors including trade and investment, security and defence, education, and human resource development. While we continue to strengthen traditional areas of cooperation, our collaboration has also grown to include new and forward-looking areas such as green energy, carbon credits, and the digital economy. We should continue to build on our strong cooperation and mutual trust, and work together at multilateral forums including ASEAN.

 

         As we work towards the upgrade of our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, I look forward to working closely with you to take our friendship to greater heights. I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to make a State Visit to Singapore at your earliest convenience.

 

         I wish you every success in your new role as President.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

