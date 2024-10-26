PHILIPPINES, October 26 - Press Release

October 25, 2024 Bato Dela Rosa ready to share the truth in Blue Ribbon's drug war probe "No holds barred." Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is ready to share the truth on the war against illegal drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to launch the investigation on Monday. "I don't need to prepare. Andiyan naman 'yung truth. Hindi naman 'yan mapapalitan. I know the truth kaya hindi nila ako pwedeng gawan-gawan ng istorya na kung anu-anong alegasyon ang sinasabi nila. Kailangan malaman natin ang katotohanan," Dela Rosa said. In facing his accusers, Dela Rosa said he will be frank and candid to set the record straight on allegations being thrown against him as one of the chief implementers of the war on drugs during his tenure as Philippine National Police chief. "I will not be extra careful as far as the truth is concerned. I don't care kung sinong masasaktan sa aking pananalita basta ang habol ko lang dito is katotohanan, lalabas ang katotohanan," Dela Rosa said. "I don't care kung anong sabihin nila. Hindi ako ang taong pa-cute-cute, hindi ako ang taong magpa-disente kasi nga umiiwas ng bashing or what. Basta sa akin, lalabas ang katotohanan. Prangkahan tayo. Lalabas ang katotohanan. I would be frank and candid to everyone. Kilala niyo ako. That's how I am doing this," he added. His colleagues in the Senate are also welcome to ask questions to him to clarify matters that are related to his involvement in the drug war. "I am also offering myself as a resource person. Hindi ako nando'n as a member of the panel lang. They can ask me. They can interrogate me. They can interpellate me anytime they want," he said. "I won't feel offended. Because kaya nga tayo nagpasalamat na magkakaroon ng parallel committee hearing para to ferret out the truth. I will not be offended. I am sure. Bakit ako mao-offend? Dapat lang itanong sa akin 'yan para mabigyan ko ng clarity lahat-lahat ng doubts nila," the Mindanaoan lawmaker added. Dela Rosa expressed confidence that the Senate Blue Ribbon probe will reveal the truth on the implementation of the anti-illegal drugs campaign of the past administration. "The public deserves to know the truth. Malaman natin 'yan. Just watch and learn this Monday. Malalaman niyo 'yan kung paano natin palabasin 'yung katotohanan," he said. If given the chance, Dela Rosa said he would implement again the war on drugs of the Duterte administration to win the battle against drug lords. "No regrets. Given the chance to do it again, I will do it again. The same approach," he said. The Senate is conducting a parallel investigation amid allegations raised against Dela Rosa and Senator Bong Go in the ongoing probe in the House of Representatives. The senator earlier slammed the investigation being conducted by the House of Representatives, saying it is "in aid of persecution." The senator also described the House probe as a "fishing expedition" that is meant to crush Duterte's allies ahead of the 2025 and the 2028 elections.

