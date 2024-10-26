Right lane and shoulder closures on H-3 Hālawa-bound for film production
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists of a single right lane and shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway Hālawa/Honolulu-bound from the Ha‘iku-side of the Harano Tunnel to the vicinity of the runaway truck ramp on Tuesday, Oct. 29, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. for a film production.
HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.