Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,986 in the last 365 days.

Right lane and shoulder closures on H-3 Hālawa-bound for film production

Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists of a single right lane and shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway Hālawa/Honolulu-bound from the Ha‘iku-side of the Harano Tunnel to the vicinity of the runaway truck ramp on Tuesday, Oct. 29, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. for a film production.

HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Right lane and shoulder closures on H-3 Hālawa-bound for film production

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more