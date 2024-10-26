Upcoming full weekend closures of westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct on-ramps

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the continuous full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from Kamehameha Highway beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, through 1 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, as part of Phase 3 for the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements Project.

A full closure is needed to survey the concrete deck, repair defective concrete and bridge joints, allow for necessary curing time and to install temporary striping in preparation for the planned surface treatment and concrete overlay.

The westbound H-1 Freeway access near the Middle Street merge at the Keʻehi Interchange, will also be closed during closure hours. Motorists will be directed to stay on Nimitz Highway where they may access the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport or enter the westbound H-1 Freeway at the Pearl Harbor Interchange. See Map 1 below.

In sequence with the ramp closures, three right lanes will be closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Keʻehi Interchange to the Pearl Harbor Interchange from 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, continuously through 1 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28. The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to westbound H-1 Freeway and the westbound Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) will remain open during these closures.

Night work will continue Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the westbound H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct as a single right lane closure and full closure of the Airport off-ramp (Exit 16).

The weekend of Friday, Nov. 1, the continuous full closure will move to the westbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from Nimitz Highway beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, through 1 a.m., Monday, Nov. 3. This will be in sequence with a two to three left lane closure on the westbound H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct. Westbound Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) will be open during these closures. See Map 2 below.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

Map 1 – Kamehameha Hwy. on-ramp closure (Click to enlarge)

Map 2 – Nimitz Hwy. on-ramp closure (Click to enlarge)

###