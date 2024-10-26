OCP Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA | HOʻOKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 24, 2024

PRIORITIZE CYBER PROTECTION THIS OCTOBER DURING CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH

HONOLULU – Cybersecurity Awareness Month, established nearly two decades ago by the President of the United States and U.S. Congress, serves as a vital reminder for public and private sectors to collaborate in promoting cybersecurity awareness. The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is proud to join this initiative by providing resources and tools to help small businesses secure their financial futures, as well as safeguard the security of Hawai‘i’s consumers.

As reliance on digital communication grows and businesses begin to maintain more detailed pieces of information of their customers, so do the risks associated with storing critical consumer financial and health information electronically. High-profile data breaches have demonstrated that the potential for cybercriminals to disrupt businesses and compromise public safety is alarmingly high. In response, state and federal regulators are intensifying efforts to bolster defenses against these attacks.

These threats can originate from a variety of sources, including nation-states, cybercriminals, even company insiders—both intentional and accidental. Cybercriminals aim to gain political, military, or economic advantages by stealing valuable data, such as credit card numbers, health records, personal identification information, as well as tax returns.

Cyber risks often include identity theft, data breaches, malware, business interruption as a result of a network shutdown, theft of valuable digital assets and business trade secrets, damage to the company’s reputation, lawsuits, and costs associated with damage from cyber-attacks.

To help enhance cybersecurity and protect from intrusion, businesses, individuals, and entities are recommended to:

Conduct a security and risk assessment. Identify what needs protection, evaluate existing safeguards and pinpoint any gaps. Additionally, develop a comprehensive protection plan for your data, operational information and client data.

Identify what needs protection, evaluate existing safeguards and pinpoint any gaps. Additionally, develop a comprehensive protection plan for your data, operational information and client data. Update your security software. Install the latest security software, web browser and operating system to defend against viruses and malware. Additionally, set your security software to scan after every update.

Install the latest security software, web browser and operating system to defend against viruses and malware. Additionally, set your security software to scan after every update. Implement firewall protection on all internet networks. Utilize firewalls, a set of related programs that prevent outsiders from accessing data on a private network, to safeguard your network and operating systems. Remote employees should also ensure that their home systems are secured.

Implement cybersecurity procedures and training for employees. Educate staff on cybersecurity best practices, including safe social media usage, recognizing phishing attempts and the dangers of public Wi-Fi. Additionally, limit employee access, as needed, to websites, sensitive data and software installation.

Consider cybersecurity insurance. If your business has a disaster recovery plan, consider integrating cybersecurity as a part of it. Additionally, testing your systems, such as through internal phishing campaigns, can help identify the company’s vulnerabilities.

Back up important business data regularly. Ensure critical business data, including financial and human resources files, is backed up consistently. This may include but is not limited to word processing documents, electronic spreadsheets, databases, and accounts receivable/payable files. Implement measures such as regular password changes and two-factor authentication.

The internet offers unprecedented opportunities to connect with new and larger markets and enhance operational efficiency. Regardless of whether one is adopting cloud computing or simply using email, cybersecurity should always remain at the forefront.

For more resources on internet safety and security, visit https://cca.hawaii.gov/broadband/for-consumers/internet-safety-and-security/.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

Office: 808-586-7582