Right lane and shoulder closures on H-3 Hālawa-bound for film production

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists of a single right lane and shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway Hālawa/Honolulu-bound from the Ha‘iku-side of the Harano Tunnel to the vicinity of the runaway truck ramp on Tuesday, Oct. 29, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. for a film production.

HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry.

###