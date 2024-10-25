H.R. 8689, Amtrak Executive Bonus Disclosure Act

H.R. 8689 would require Amtrak to include information on the base pay and bonus compensation of its executive officers in its annual report to the Congress and post the report on its website. Because Amtrak is considered a nonfederal entity, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on the federal budget.

The legislation would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) on Amtrak by marginally expanding an existing reporting requirement. CBO estimates that the cost to Amtrak would fall well below the threshold established in UMRA for private-sector mandates ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation).

H.R. 8689 would not impose intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.