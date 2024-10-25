People encouraged to prepare for seasonal weather

CANADA, October 25 - As weather in British Columbia transitions into fall, people can expect seasonal stormy conditions and are encouraged to take steps to prepare for cooler temperatures and the increased possibility of rain, snow and flooding.

Currently, there are no active flood warnings or advisories in the province. However, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts a storm arriving Friday evening, bringing precipitation throughout B.C. through the weekend. This storm is anticipated to be weaker than last weekend’s atmospheric river event, and will likely bring generally moderate precipitation to coastal regions and parts of the Columbia-Kootenays. There are no anticipated widespread flood hazards at this time, but saturated ground conditions in low-lying areas could lead to reduced drainage and faster runoff.

Wind warnings are in effect for Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island. Strong winds are also expected for southern Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, east Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, the Strait of Juan De Fuca and Strait of Georgia.

Seasonal freezing levels in the Interior could result in snow at mid and high elevations.

While the current weekend’s forecast for wet and stormy weather is seasonally typical, as the fall/winter storm season is underway, the Province continues to monitor conditions closely and works with communities to support preparedness and response actions.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre continues to closely monitor forecasts and will issue updates as conditions warrant.

The Province is taking a number of actions to keep people and communities safe in the event of flooding at all times of the year, including:

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR) is working closely with communities on preparedness activities, including weekly natural hazard information calls with First Nations, communities and partner agencies.

The forecast centre is monitoring weather patterns and river conditions and remains vigilant for any shifts toward extreme wet weather.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will have maintenance contractors monitoring conditions, clearing culverts, and pre-positioning crews and equipment to respond quickly to potential flooding or debris buildup during this weather event, to ensure safe and clear roadways.

EMCR is prepared to release four million sandbags to communities to protect homes and public infrastructure.

EMCR is prepared to deploy or pre-position sandbag machines to areas of flood concern or potential flood concern throughout the province.

EMCR is prepared to deploy 12 kilometres of gabions, wall-like structures filled with sand, and 30 kilometres of tiger dams, which are stackable orange tubes filled with water.

EMCR is able to issue broadcast intrusive alerts as requested by First Nations and local governments to warn people in areas where there may be imminent threats due to flooding.

People are asked to take precautions this season to ensure personal safety, including developing a household plan, putting together emergency kits, connecting with neighbours and learning about the local government emergency response plan for their area.

If you are placed under evacuation alert for any reason, you should immediately:

Get prepared to leave your home on short notice.

Get your grab-and-go bags ready (which should include several days of clothing, toiletries and medications), your emergency plan, copies of important documents (including flood and home insurance) and important mementos.

Listen to local emergency officials for further information on the situation.

If you are placed under evacuation order for any reason, you must:

Leave the area immediately.

Follow the directions of local emergency officials and evacuate using the route(s) they have identified.

Do not return home until you have been advised that the evacuation order has been rescinded.

Following any disaster, property owners and residents are advised to contact their insurance provider immediately to obtain advice about their next steps in cleanup and repairs resulting from the disaster.

As well, people can take the following steps:

Protect your home:

People are advised to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground, where possible. Clear perimeter drains, eavestroughs and gutters. Sandbags also help and can be made available through your local government.

Create grab-and-go bags:

Assemble an individual grab-and-go bag for each member of the household with the essentials they will need if asked to evacuate.

Recognize the danger signs:

If you live near a waterway, a change in water colour or rapid change in water level, especially a drop, could indicate a problem upstream. Call your local fire, police or public works department immediately if you suspect something is out of the ordinary.

If you face a threatening flood, park vehicles away from streams and waterways, move electrical appliances to upper floors and make sure to anchor fuel supplies. Listen to local officials if you are asked to evacuate.

In the event of flooding, some tips about what to avoid:

Steer clear of river shorelines:

Keep away from river edges and shorelines. During periods of high flow, river banks may be unstable and more prone to sudden collapse. Stay away and keep young children and pets away from the banks of fast-flowing streams and flooded areas or bridges.

Do not drive through flood water:

Extensive water pooling on roads can be expected. Never attempt to drive or walk in flood water. Approximately 15 centimetres (six inches) of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, and 61 cm (two feet) of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks.

Landslide risk:

Heavy rain may contribute to landslides and dangerous debris in creeks and waterways. Be safe and do not go to watch the rushing water. If you notice trees beginning to lean or bend near your home, or cracks developing in the hillside, consult an engineer or contact local authorities.

There are more details in PreparedBC’s Flood Preparedness Guide. The guide contains useful information to help British Columbians better protect themselves and their homes and understand what to do if their home or community is at risk of flooding.

Driving safety:

Crashes can be prevented when motorists are prepared. Some helpful tips for travelling in wet weather and winter driving conditions:

Research road conditions before you leave at DriveBC’s website. More than 1,000 highway webcam views are available at more than 450 locations throughout the province.

Check the weather forecast and consider postponing travel. If travel is necessary, wait until conditions improve.

Wear comfortable clothing that does not restrict movement while driving. Bring warm clothing, such as winter boots, coat, gloves and hat, in case you need to get out of the vehicle.

Have an emergency plan. Ensure your vehicle is equipped with a full tank of fuel, a windshield scraper and snow brush, food and water, a first-aid kit and other emergency supplies.

Do not panic if you get stuck or stranded. Stay with your vehicle for safety and warmth.

If you have a cellphone, call for roadside assistance. For emergencies, call 911.

Learn More:

Flood-risk information and active evacuation alerts and orders can be found at @EmergencyInfoBC on X (formerly Twitter), or: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

River Forecast Centre: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/

Environment and Climate Change Canada for up-to-date forecasts and alerts: http://www.weather.gc.ca

PreparedBC Flood Preparedness Guide: https://www.preparedbc.ca/floods

For tips about how to create an evacuation plan and prepare grab-and-go bags, visit: https://preparedbc.ca/EmergencyReady

To pre-register with Emergency Support Services, visit: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

For the latest road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca