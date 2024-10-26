Twelve Greater Knoxville Area Driver Services Locations to Close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Knoxville Driver Services Centers and Driver Services at the Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Scott and Union County Clerk partner locations will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.
Location Closing Monday, Oct. 28
- Loudon County Clerk - Courthouse Annex, 101 Mulberry St., Loudon
- Anderson County Clerk Andersonville Office - 3324 Andersonville Hwy, Andersonville
- Anderson County Clerk Oak Ridge Office – 728 C Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge
Locations Closing Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Knoxville/Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center - 7320 Region Lane, Knoxville
- Knoxville/Gore Road Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 209 Gore Road, Knoxville
Locations Closing Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Knox County Clerk Cedar Bluff Office - 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville
- Knox County Clerk Downtown Office - 300 W. Main Street, Room 219, Knoxville
- Knox County Clerk East Town Office - 4734 Centerline Drive, Knoxville
- Knox County Clerk Halls Office - Crossroads Center, 7326 Norris Freeway, Knoxville
Locations Closing Thursday, Oct. 31
- Campbell County Clerk - 570 Main St. A-21, Jacksboro
- Scott County Clerk - 283 Court Street, Huntsville
- Union County Clerk - 825 Main Street, Maynardville
Driver Services at the Carter County Clerk will also close for an equipment upgrade on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and the Tullahoma Driver Services Center will close Thursday, Oct. 31,
The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.
For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.
