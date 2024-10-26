Driver Services at the Carter County Clerk to Close Oct. 30th for One-day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced today that Driver Services at the Carter County Clerk’s office, 801 E Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, will close on Wednesday, Oct. 30, for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and a new self-service kiosk. Driver Services will resume on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Knoxville and Tullahoma Driver Services Centers and Driver Services at the Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Scott and Union County Clerk partner locations will also close next week for equipment upgrades.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.