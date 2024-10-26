Tullahoma Driver Services Center to Close Oct. 31st for One-day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Tullahoma Driver Services Center, 307 Industrial Blvd, will close on Thursday, Oct. 31, for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks. The center will reopen on Friday, Nov. 1.

The Knoxville Driver Services Centers and Driver Services at the Anderson, Campbell, Carter, Knox, Loudon, Scott and Union County Clerk partner locations will also close next week for equipment upgrades.

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.