DLNR News Release – NEW RFP FOR AXIS DEER CONTROL ON MAUI NUI, Oct. 25, 2024

Oct. 25, 2024

NEW RFP FOR AXIS DEER CONTROL ON MAUI NUI

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – Eligible private landowners and lessees of Maui Nui have the opportunity to participate in targeted axis deer control through the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Landowner Incentive Program (LIP). The goal of this program is to incentivize Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi landowners to decrease the number of axis deer from the landscape.

This is the fourth Request for Proposals (RFP) administered by DOFAW related to axis deer on Maui Nui. Continual growth of axis deer populations on these islands, and impacts to natural resources, economic interests and public safety continue to be problematic.

The LIP provides landowners and land managers with an option to help control axis deer numbers on their properties, mitigating their impacts. Recent harvest rates suggest a promising trend toward minimizing environmental and economic damage to property and land and reducing the overall deer population.

If selected, the contract will run for a 12-month period, approximately Dec. 20, 2024 – Dec. 20, 2025, with the possibility of a one-year extension. A $25-$50/deer reimbursement throughout the life of the contract is pursuant to DOFAW’s detailed fee schedule. All axis deer harvest/control must abide by all applicable laws including Hawai‘i Administrative Rules Chapter 123, Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting.

The deadline to submit proposals is November 25, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Landowners who are currently enrolled in the program will not be eligible for this new round of proposals. Multiple awards will be made under this RFP. Participation in this program is entirely voluntary.

Proposals will be selected on a competitive basis from available funds. Ranking criteria will include the number of axis deer to be harvested and impacts to overall population control goals. Full details of this RFP, including scope of work, proposal format, special provisions, and other information is at:https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/24906.

Program questions can be directed to Jason Omick at: (808) 347-6869 or [email protected].

