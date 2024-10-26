Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,006 in the last 365 days.

10/25/24 – IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS CAUSE TEMPORARY CLOSURES TO STATE LANDS ON MAUI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 25, 2024

IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS CAUSE TEMPORARY CLOSURES TO STATE LANDS ON MAUI

(KEʻANAE, MAUI) – Two upcoming improvement projects on Maui will cause temporary closures to state lands under the care of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

Road widening and infrastructure improvement work scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 28 will close the Keʻanae Arboretum, located in the Koolau Forest Reserve in northeast Maui, through Dec. 1. The project will address safety concerns for pedestrian and vehicular access to and from the arboretum. A popular attraction off the Hana Highway, the arboretum’s trail and access road provides an easily accessible route for multiple user groups at the reserve.

A shorter-term closure will impact parking at the Lahaina-Pali Trailhead (Ukumehame side) on the southern end of West Maui. Testing for coring and drilling work is scheduled from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. The Lahaina-Pali Trail will remain open during this time with access from the Māʻalaea parking lot and trailhead. This project is part of a feasibility study for developing a sediment capture basin at the base of Manawaipueo Gulch to mitigate damage to the Olowalu reef.

# # #

 

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

Photographs – Improvement Projects on Maui (various dates):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/c2pdepzzes4rlyjnm61ab/AIuQzlETFw69Ztnmuxyo5zo?rlkey=kwk5k5irhbq8stpz9gqv4v8fb&st=for1ziz2&dl=0

 

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

10/25/24 – IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS CAUSE TEMPORARY CLOSURES TO STATE LANDS ON MAUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more