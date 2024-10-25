Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Crook County

On October 25, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Crook County. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Crook County. According to APHIS, detections are higher in the fall and spring because wild birds spreading the virus are migrating to their seasonal homes. Since May 2022, three commercial poultry flocks and 37 backyard flocks have been affected in Oregon.

The Crook County backyard flock included approximately 70 birds. The flock was mixed consisting of several different species of poultry and domestic waterfowl. USDA, in partnership with ODA, humanely euthanized the flock to prevent further spread of HPAI. In addition, ODA State Veterinarian, Ryan Scholz placed the farm under quarantine and his team of veterinarians will continue to evaluate other animals on the property. The affected birds will not enter the food system. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products when properly cooked and remains safe. Both wild and domestic poultry should always be adequately prepared and cooked.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus strains are infectious and often fatal to chickens. They can spread rapidly from flock to flock. ODA continues to advise commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Preventing contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from HPAI.

Biosecurity measures can include:

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles, tools, or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds and more

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported immediately to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt phone 1-800-347-7028).

To report the death of wild birds, please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Please do not collect or handle the birds; instead, call 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting backyard flocks, please visit ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza-Spanish.

Influenza aviar altamente patógena confirmada en el condado de Crook

El 25 de octubre, el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, USDA APHIS) confirmó un caso de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI) en una bandada no comercial en el condado de Crook. Este es el primer caso confirmado de IAAP en el condado de Crook. Según el APHIS, las detecciones son más altas en otoño y primavera porque las aves silvestres que propagan el virus están migrando a sus hogares estacionales. Desde mayo de 2022, se han visto afectadas en Oregón 3 bandadas comerciales de aves de corral y 37 bandadas de traspatio.

La bandada de traspatio del condado de Crook incluía aproximadamente 70 aves. La manada era mixta y constaba de varias especies diferentes de aves de corral y aves acuáticas domésticas. El USDA, en colaboración con la ODA, procedió a la eutanasia humanitaria de la manada para evitar una mayor propagación de la IAAP. Además, el veterinario estatal de la ODA, Ryan Scholz, puso la granja en cuarentena y su equipo de veterinarios seguirá evaluando otros animales de la propiedad. Las aves afectadas no entrarán en el sistema alimentario. La gripe aviar no afecta a la carne de ave ni a los ovoproductos cuando se cocinan adecuadamente y siguen siendo inocuos. Tanto las aves de corral silvestres como las domésticas deben prepararse y cocinarse siempre adecuadamente.

Las cepas del virus de la influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP ) son extremadamente infecciosas, a menudo mortales para los pollos, y pueden propagarse rápidamente de una bandada a otra. La ODA sigue aconsejando a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de aves de traspatio que estén atentos a las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia. La mejor manera de proteger a las aves domésticas de la gripe aviar altamente patógena es evitar cualquier contacto entre aves silvestres y bandadas domésticas.

Las medidas de bioseguridad pueden incluir

Lavarse las manos antes y después de manipular la bandada

Limpiar las herramientas o el equipo de los vehículos

Limitar las visitas innecesarias

Higienizar los zapatos en pediluvios limpios

Cambiarse de ropa al entrar en contacto con las aves y más

Para obtener más información sobre cómo proteger a su bandada en el patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza – Spanish.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Póngase en contacto con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) para aves silvestres. No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero informe el incidente directamente a ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.