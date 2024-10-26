Biden-Harris Administration Highlights Progress One Month Since Hurricane Helene Made Landfall, Provides Billions to Help People Recover Across the Southeast

WASHINGTON -- Helping people and communities respond to and recover from disasters is the core of FEMA’s mission and has been the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus throughout the past month in response to Hurricane Helene. The administration has prioritized getting critical infrastructure restored and financial assistance directly to survivors so they can start their recovery.

Over $883 million in federal assistance is going directly to survivors with more funding going out the door every day. Our state, tribal and local partners worked with the private sector to restore power and cellphone services to all Helene affected areas. Thanks to their efforts, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Energy, close to 100% of power and cell service has been restored to impacted areas.

“Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented storm that will require an unprecedented recovery effort,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Recovery is complicated, but it is achievable, and we’re committed to putting the needs of people front and center as we develop new solutions and strategies for this complex disaster. As I’ve discussed with each Governor, mayor, tribal leader and official, FEMA will be with you every step of the way and the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to make this recovery a priority.”

This commitment to communities started even before Helene made landfall. FEMA staff embedded in state emergency operations centers, 9.6 million liters of water and 11 million meals were delivered, hundreds of ambulances, high-water vehicles and medical helicopters were pre-positioned to help states respond to impacts as quickly as possible.

Over the past month, FEMA has worked alongside its state, federal, tribal, voluntary, and non-profit partners to get critical aid into the hands of survivors and communities in need. FEMA has spent over $4.3 billion on Hurricane Helene response and recovery. This number not only includes direct assistance to survivors and communities, but also encompasses broader response and recovery efforts such the work by Urban Search and Rescue and Army Corps of Engineers for debris removal, as well as Disaster Recovery Center set up and maintenance.

“Our FEMA teams will remain on the ground and will continue meeting people where they are to register them for FEMA assistance,” said Administrator Criswell. “During this next phase of recovery, our focus will be on longer-term recovery solutions including housing for communities where people cannot return home. Over the next few weeks, we will work with our state partners to map out housing solutions and work with the business and private sector to help business communities recover too.”

To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved more than $833 million to support survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement and other essential recovery efforts. Over $524 million has been approved for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are necessary to save lives, protect public health and prevent future damage to public and private property. More than 54,000 National Flood Insurance Program Policyholders who had flood damage from Helene in affected states have filed claims. As of today, policyholders have received approximately $480 million to repair their properties and replace contents.

Individual Assistance: FEMA provides financial support to people impacted by Hurricane Helene in impacted and presidentially declared disasters. In North Carolina, FEMA has approved over $156 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 107,000 households. In Florida, FEMA has approved over $353 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 114,000 households. In South Carolina, FEMA has approved over $180 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 186,000 households. In Georgia, FEMA has approved over $171 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 149,000 households. In Tennessee, FEMA has approved over $14.7 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 4,100 households. In Virginia, FEMA has approved over $7.2 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 2,400 households.

Assistance for survivors is still available. FEMA encourages people to apply for assistance in all impacted states at DisasterAssistance.gov, by using the FEMA App, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. People can also receive in person application assistance at a local Disaster Recovery Center. Center locations can be found at FEMA.gov/DRC.

Power Restoration: After Hurricane Helene made landfall over 5.1 million customers were experiencing power outages. Today, 99% of the storm-related power outages in the affected areas have been restored.

​​​​In North Carolina, of the 1 million reported outages, 99.5% of power service has been restored.

has been restored. In Florida, of the 1.3 million reported outages, 100% of power service has been restored.

has been restored. In South Carolina, of the 1.3 million reported outages, 98.8% of power service has been restored.

has been restored. In Georgia, of the 1.1 million reported outages, 100% of power service has been restored.

has been restored. In Tennessee, of the 128,000 reported outages, 100% of power service has been restored.

has been restored. In Virginia, of the 243,000 reported outages, 100% of power service has been restored.

Cellular Restoration: After Hurricane Helene made landfall 3.4 million people were experiencing cellular outages. As of the latest available reports, approximately 98% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored.

In North Carolina, 97.8% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored.

impacted by the storm have been restored. In Florida, 97.7% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored.

impacted by the storm have been restored. In South Carolina, 97.8% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored.

impacted by the storm have been restored. In Georgia, 93.2% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored (as of last report on Oct. 7)

impacted by the storm have been restored In Tennessee, as of Oct. 19, 99.3% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored.

impacted by the storm have been restored. In Virginia, as of Oct. 3, 98.6% of the cell sites impacted by the storm have been restored.

FEMA Teams On the Ground, Going Door to Door: Across the Southeast, nearly 5,000 FEMA team members are on the ground and supporting the disaster recovery. FEMA has opened 65 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) throughout the region providing in-person assistance to survivors.

In North Carolina, there are over 1,700 FEMA staff deployed, 417 DSA team members going door to door and 18 DRCs open.

deployed, going door to door and open. In Florida to support Helene and Milton, there are over 1,400 FEMA staff deployed, 493 DSA team members going door to door and 17 DRCs open .

deployed, going door to door and . In South Carolina, there are over 540 FEMA staff deployed, 128 DSA team members going door to door and nine DRCs open.

deployed, going door to door and open. In Georgia, there are over 800 FEMA staff deployed, 231 DSA team members going door to door and nine DRCs open.

deployed, going door to door and open. In Tennessee, there are over 370 FEMA staff deployed, 58 DSA team members going door to door and five DRCs open.

deployed, members going door to door and open. In Virginia, there are over 400 FEMA staff deployed, 77 DSA team members going door to door and seven DRCs open.

Transitional Sheltering and Housing: For those who have been displaced by Helene, more than 11,400 families have checked into hotels funded by FEMA.

More information can be found on FEMA’s One Month After Hurricane Helene webpage.