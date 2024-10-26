New Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Buncombe County

RALEIGH, N.C. - A new Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open Saturday, Oct. 26 in Fairview (Buncombe County) to assist North Carolina survivors who experienced loss from Tropical Storm Helene. The Buncombe County DRC is located at:

Cane Creek Pool

590 Lower Brush Creek Rd.

Fairview, NC 28730

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday

In addition to the fixed site, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers (M-DRCs) are open in Buncombe County for a limited time to provide in-person support. M-DRCs can be found at the following locations and operational hours:

Swannanoa Fire Rescue - Bee Tree Fire Sub Station

510 Bee Tree Rd.

Swannanoa, NC 28778

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 25 – 27

Buncombe County Sports Park (Parking Lot)

58 Apac Dr.

Asheville, NC 28806

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Oct. 28 – 31

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Centers are already open in Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Burnsville, Hendersonville, Lenoir, Marion, Marshall, Sylva, Waynesville, Jefferson, Newland, Old Fort, Sparta, Morganton and Charlotte. To find those center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.