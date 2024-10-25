Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF (the “Fund”) announced today that the board of directors of the Manager has approved a proposal to (i) change the focus of the Fund from equities of U.S. healthcare companies to primarily listed preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations; (ii) change the name of the Fund to “Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF”; and (iii) consolidate the exchange-traded units (the “Units”) of the Fund in order to reset the net asset value per Unit to $10.00 per Unit (collectively, the “Proposal”), all as more particularly described in the management information circular (the “Circular”) for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the Fund’s unitholders (the “Unitholders”). In connection with the Proposal, the Fund’s ticker symbol will be changed to “SPFD” from “XLVE”.

The purpose of the Meeting is to consider and vote upon the Proposal.

The Manager believes that the Proposal will be beneficial for the Fund. Canadian split corporation preferred shares rank in priority to common equity and are generally backed by a portfolio of large capitalization dividend producing Canadian and/or global equity securities across several sectors including financials, real estate and energy. Changing the focus of the Fund from equities of U.S. healthcare companies to listed preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations should enable the Fund to grow its assets under management and lower its management expense ratio for the benefit of all Unitholders. Additionally, the Manager wants to be in a position to offer a less volatile, more steady cash flow producing exchange-traded fund. Preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange with a fixed term are attractive in the current market in the context of potential declining interest rates.

The board of directors of the Manager of the Fund has unanimously approved the Proposal and recommends that the Unitholders vote FOR the Proposal. The independent review committee of the Fund has provided a positive recommendation in favour of the Proposal.

A special meeting of the Unitholders has been called and will be held virtually on November 29, 2024 with the close of business on October 28, 2024 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for the Meeting. The Meeting is scheduled to be held as a virtual-only meeting conducted via live audio webcast online on November 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Unitholders, regardless of geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Meeting online. Unitholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Unitholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. Unitholders are urged to vote well before the proxy deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 27, 2024.

In order for the Proposal to become effective, the Proposal must be approved by at least a majority of votes cast at the Meeting by Unitholders. The Proposal is also subject to regulatory approval.

The Circular is being mailed to Unitholders in compliance with applicable laws, and will be available under the Fund’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . The Circular provides important information on the Proposal and related matters, including the voting procedures and how to virtually attend the Meeting. Unitholders are urged to read the Circular and its schedules carefully and in their entirety.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1-800-725-7172 or visit www.mulvihill.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com info@mulvihill.com

