Atana Recognized for Innovation and Technology in Ragan’s 2025 Employee Communications Awards

Transformative Workplace Culture and Training Leader Named HR Tool/Service of the Year for “Uncomfortable Conversations” Course

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking to redefine workplace culture and training, Atana is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in Ragan’s Employee Communications Awards . The Innovation and Technology Award for HR Tool/Service recognizes pioneering organizations like Atana that advance HR initiatives and significantly improve employee experience.

The Employee Communications Awards , organized by Ragan Communications, is a highly competitive program that celebrates and recognizes the most outstanding internal communications campaigns and initiatives from the past year, shining a spotlight on companies and individuals who have excelled in fostering effective communication, engagement and collaboration within their organizations.

Atana and the other finalists in this year’s program were honored at a special industry event on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, where category winners were also revealed. Learn about the event and winning work here .

Atana's “ Uncomfortable Conversations ” course stood out among a diverse range of entries, showcasing excellence, creativity and strategic thinking in the Innovation and Technology category for HR Tool/Service. The judges recognized Atana for developing the fully interactive, behavior-based course designed to teach team managers how to navigate workplace discussions, which has earned several other industry awards and garnered praise from clients for its proven effectiveness.

Atana CEO John Hansen commented, “Employee communications remain a challenge for many organizations, especially when it comes time to have those uncomfortable conversations. Like Atana’s other courses, this program uses relatable scenarios and behavioral analytics to help learners develop the skills needed to make positive changes. It’s an honor to have our work recognized by Ragan as we continue to make workplace training more actionable and effective at scale.”

Atana has been recognized for this accomplishment in a special write-up on Ragan’s internationally read news website. To learn more about Atana’s science-based approach to workplace training, visit https://www.atana.com .

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

About Atana

Bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful analytics platform, Atana takes learners from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. With Atana, employers can build more inclusive workplaces through engaging content and science-backed learning and development. For more information, please visit atana.com .

