Lee County, GA (October 25, 2024) - The GBI has arrested and charged Collier King, age 27, of Leesburg, Georgia, with Aggravated Assault, Felony Murder, Malice Murder, and Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a Felony. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in this investigation.

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the FairFax Motel in Leesburg, Lee County, Georgia, where they found Benjamin Musselwhite, age 51, of Cordele, Georgia, dead. Agents identified King as a suspect and took him into custody.

King is booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Leesburg at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.