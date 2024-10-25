Submit Release
Secretary Naig Issues Statement on the Pure Prairie Poultry Situation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Oct. 25, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig provided the following statement today regarding the situation involving Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc.: 

"This is an incredibly unfortunate situation and raises serious questions about USDA's oversight of taxpayer dollars. Congress should exercise its oversight authority to ensure that something like this does not happen again and that those responsible are held accountable."
 

