Creating More Confidence in Artificial Intelligence

The MIA technology filters out irrelevant data to ensure AI systems use only the most accurate and relevant information for predictions. This process helps AI focus on the critical data and make better, bias-free decisions. In this way, the technology enhances the reliability of AI applications across fields even beyond nuclear.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.