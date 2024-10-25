Na Le Announces the Launch of New Fantasy Epic, Ocean War: Volume I - Love and Throne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantasy enthusiasts will soon have a fascinating new series to read with the release of Ocean War: Volume I - Love and Throne. It is the first installment in a richly imagined saga by author Na Le.This epic fantasy novel takes readers to the mythical Planet Ocean, a world where celestial forces clash and the pursuit of power shapes the fate of kingdoms. Ocean War is set in a universe that was once unified under the rule of God, the Creator. However, the betrayal of Superbia, the King of Dragons, ignited a Holy War that left lasting scars on the world.Now, a thousand years later, as peace has settled, new rulers ascend in the Age of the New World, but voices of rebellion and vengeance echo through the lands. At the heart of the conflict is Princess Clementine Ward, who must face political upheaval after being unexpectedly named her father’s successor. She is facing opposition from both within her kingdom and outside forces that are determined to overthrow her.Princess Clementine emerges as a strong and determined character, striving to claim her rightful place on the throne of South Monia. As she battles treachery from her own family and fights to protect her kingdom from looming threats, Ocean War delivers a compelling narrative of courage, leadership, and resilience.Her struggle for survival and sovereignty is central to the book’s exploration of power dynamics, betrayal, and the bonds of family. The book consists of detailed world-building, multi-layered characters, and a blend of romance and action.Ocean War: Volume I - Love and Throne will be available for purchase from November at https://naletheauthor.com/ About the AuthorNa Le is an emerging voice in fantasy literature, known for creating expansive worlds filled with complex characters and plots. Ocean War marks the beginning of an epic series that blends mythology, romance, and political intrigue.

