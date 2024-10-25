Consumer Alert: Don’t Let Tree Trimmers Trim Your Savings

Friday, October 25, 2024

As crews repair more roads in western North Carolina and more people are able to get in and out of the region, contractors and tree removal companies are heading in to repair homes and remove storm debris. Many of these businesses are doing everything they can to help western North Carolinians, but unfortunately, every storm brings its share of disaster scammers. Follow these tips to steer clear of scammers who will take your money and leave you with shoddy work.

Be careful of people knocking on your door. Contractors that happen to be in your neighborhood might be going door to door to find easy targets. If you’re hiring a contractor, get recommendations from friends, neighbors, and people you trust. You can check out a company’s ratings on Better Business Bureau or contact our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM to find out if a company has complaints against it.

Make sure the company is insured by contacting their insurer, and contact your own insurance company. If a business claims to have insurance, don’t just take their word for it. Contact the insurer directly and ask them to send you a copy of the company’s certificate of insurance.

Ask about debris removal. If you’re looking to remove a fallen tree, ask if the company will remove the tree from your property, not just cut it down. If not, you may wind up having to pay for debris removal.

Get it in writing. Get written estimates from three companies if you can before you hire a contractor so you can be sure you’re getting a fair price. Before work begins, make sure you have a written contract that includes pricing, schedule, completion date, and any other details you’ve agreed on.

Don’t pay upfront and don’t pay advance deposits or other fees for tree removal or cleanup. Out-of-state tree trimmers have been known to collect deposits from entire neighborhoods and then disappear without doing any work. Only pay when the work is done and you are satisfied and pay with a credit card or check.

Watch out for anyone trying to rush you or pressure you into hiring them. If you feel rushed or if it’s a time-limited offer, it’s not worth it. Find someone else to do the work.