Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on importance of After School Programmes

Spotlighting the importance of After School Programmes

On Thursday, 24 October 2024, the provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport’s (DCAS) YeBoneers and MOD coaches worked across over 400 sites throughout the Western Cape to celebrate #LightsOnAfterSchool, joining a global movement that spotlights the vital role of After School Programmes (ASPs) in supporting children and youth.

This year’s theme was Building Strong Foundations, encouraging a focus on the importance of offering youth engaging activities to give them a solid foundation. Learners across the province could take part in reading, academic- and sport activities, as well as activities that teach important life skills.

In South Africa, ASPs have become a crucial pathway to youth development, creating spaces where young learners can discover their interests while youth gain the skills and competencies they need to succeed. For children, these programmes foster self-confidence and curiosity, while for youth, they offer opportunities to build resilience, leadership, and career readiness. ASPs have become essential, particularly in underserved communities, empowering young people to reach their potential and build pathways toward a bright future.

The Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “It is critical that we offer youth safe spaces after school where they can be kept busy with activities that will help them succeed in future. It was wonderful to see the enthusiasm of our YeBoneers and coaches as they celebrated #LightsOnAfterSchool in classrooms, sports fields, libraries, and communities across the province. We can see the difference that our After School Programmes are making.”

DCAS continues to support After School programmes to ensure that children and youth are offered the opportunities to engage in various activities after school hours, while also having access to adults who provide them with safe environments to engage around various issues they may be facing.

