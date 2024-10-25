Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi concludes participation at WEF Summit in San Francisco

Minister Kubayi concludes participation at WEF Summit with a calls on global leaders to fund climate-resilient communities and just transitions

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi concluded her three-day working visit to San Francisco, where she played a key role in the World Economic Forum's Urban Transformation Summit, under the theme "Mobilising global action for more inclusive and sustainable cities", by calling on global leaders to fund climate-resilient communities and just transitions.

As one of the senior members of the Summit, Minister Kubayi was fully engaged, participating in knowledge-sharing sessions focused on pressing urban development issues.

The sessions covered key topics such as ‘Driving Climate Action in Cities’, ‘Financing Suitable Development in Cities’, ‘Re-imagining Downtown’, ‘Accelerating Urban Innovation’, and ‘Accelerating a Circular Built Environment’.

The Minister effectively utilized the sessions to tap into the collective wisdom of fellow delegates from varied backgrounds, encompassing the public and private sectors, as well as civil society.

By doing so, the Minister drew valuable insights from a rich tapestry of experiences, fostering a collaborative environment conducive to knowledge sharing.

She also seized the opportunity to share South Africa's experiences and perspectives on these themes, further solidifying the country's commitment to addressing complex urban challenges and promoting sustainable development.

During her participation, Minister Kubayi consistently stressed the vital importance of collective action in tackling climate change and urban transformation challenges.

She emphasized that inclusivity is crucial, ensuring everyone's involvement and engagement from a foundation of trust.

Minister Kubayi also shed light on the urgent need to address the trust deficit amongst stakeholders, recognizing it as a significant obstacle in effectively addressing these pressing challenges.

The Minister also utilised the occasion to urge the global community to fulfil its commitments to mobilise finances and combat climate change, emphasising that developing countries, particularly in Africa, struggle to fund climate-resilient communities and just transitions, despite being disproportionately affected.

The Minister highlighted South Africa's proactive approach to addressing financing concerns, with the President stressing the importance of meeting financial commitments.

In this regard, the Minister said, “that honouring commitments, mobilizing climate finance, and strengthening partnerships are crucial to support country-led initiatives”.

She also stressed the significance of local conversations and initiatives in building climate-resilient communities, underscoring the need for increased funding, global cooperation, and local action to drive meaningful change.

Minister Kubayi concluded the Summit by participating in the ‘Accelerating Urban Innovation’ session where she shared South Africa's innovative approaches to reducing carbon emissions in human settlements.

She highlighted the country's exploration of alternative building techniques to minimize environmental impact.

She emphasized the importance of collaboration, urging stakeholders to contribute to a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

"A vibrant and thriving innovation ecosystem can only make the desired societal impact if it brings together all societal stakeholders. Each of the stakeholders must play its role in ensuring innovative products and services find expression in the lives of ordinary people in communities", said the Minister.

Two essential themes emerged from the sessions, that is, the importance of tailored solutions for urban transformation and the need for innovative climate change mitigation strategies.

It became clear that a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective in addressing urban challenges, and instead, shared experiences and knowledge exchange will empower countries to construct unique plans suited to their specific environments.

Furthermore, innovation is crucial in developing strategies to mitigate climate change and adapt to new norms, enabling countries to proactively address this pressing global issue and build resilience for a sustainable future.

The Summit, held in San Francisco from 21 – 23 October 2024, brought together influential figures from business, government, civil society, and academia to explore innovative solutions for urban development.

