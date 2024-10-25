Minister Leon Schreiber celebrates first formally-recognised Muslim marriages in South African history

Minister of Home Affairs celebrates first formally-recognised Muslim marriages in South African history

The Department of Home Affairs is proud to announce that we have issued the first-ever South African marriage certificates officially recognising the “type of marriage” as “Muslim.” After changes made to the Department’s internal systems, Home Affairs has granted the first batch of 33 marriage certificates for Muslim marriages for the first time in South African history.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “Members of the Islamic faith community have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s history for more than 350 years. While it comes hundreds of years later than it should have, it is a personal honour for me to preside as Minister over the granting of marriage certificates recognising Muslim marriages. This is a major step towards enhancing the dignity of this faith community, and reflects the ongoing commitment of Home Affairs to deliver dignity to all our valued clients.

It is also an expression of nation building, and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity.”

Home Affairs stands at the ready to assist all clients who similarly wish to have a Muslim marriage formally recognised. Additionally, we have enabled our systems to retroactively recognise Muslim marriages. At a fee of R20, clients can request a reprint of their marriage certificate specifying that they wish to change the wording to reflect that it is a Muslim marriage.

From all of us at #TeamHomeAffairs: Nikah Mubarak to the pioneering newlyweds!

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

