Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai tables Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s 2023/2024 Annual Performance Report in Parliament

DPME Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai leads tabling of the 2023/2024 Annual Performance Report in Parliament
25 October 2024

Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai today led the tabling of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation’s (DPME) Annual Performance Report 2023/2024 in Parliament.

During the 2023/2024 financial year, the Department achieved 95% against the Annual Performance Plan (APP) targets and received an unqualified audit performance outcome. The latest Audit Outcome follows 11 conservative clean audits previously received by the DPME.

Deputy Minister opened the session and aptly outlined the mandate of the Department. “Our role as the DPME is to promote coherence in government through the institutionalisation of planning, development of an integrated monitoring system, evaluation of critical government programmes and production of research outputs to inform decision-making”, said Deputy Minister Mohai.

This critical mandate contributes towards the project of building a capable, ethical and developmental state. The project of building a capable state is founded in the National Development Plan Vision 2030, which remains our lodestar towards the reduction of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

As part of its mandate, the Department has made important strides towards the attainment of the NDP goals by strengthening integrated planning and improving harmonisation of planning and synergies across the state machinery.

“The DPME is currently seized with the task of producing the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024 – 2029, which will constitute a five-year plan for the Government of National Unity (GNU). The MTDP will translate the GNU’s strategic intent into a practical five-year plan with clear and measurable targets. This process requires extensive consultation across all spheres of government and beyond. We are confident that the Department is up to the task and will deliver a plan that will help the government achieve the objectives of the National Development Plan Vision 2030,” said Deputy Minister Mohai.

Over the years, the Department produced evidence-based cross-sectoral plans and monitoring and evaluation reports. These plans and reports are derived mainly from credible research outputs and direct visits to sites.

During the session, the Department also briefed the Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on some of the frontline monitoring activities which strengthen the production of sector specific reports. “The Department is intensifying frontline monitoring visits and building systems to generate feedback from end users and beneficiaries of government services,” said Deputy Minister Mohai.

In the last financial year, the Department visited several designated special economic zones and industrial parks to assess their effectiveness in building an inclusive economy and creating much-needed jobs. Industrial development plays a pivotal role in Africa’s journey toward greater integration and economic transformation.

The DPME has visited numerous schools to assess our children’s learning experiences and conducted monitoring visits to various hospitals to track progress in improving access to healthcare. Additionally, the DPME has monitored government interventions in disaster stricken parts of our country.

The process of information gathering is further solidified by efforts to coordinate various stakeholders and stimulate intervention. Deputy Minister Mohai reiterated that “Constant interactions with stakeholders create opportunities for the Department and the government to build working social compacts and foster collective efforts to mitigate service delivery challenges and policy gaps. For instance, in partnership with the National Disaster Management Centre and the United Nations, the Department has engaged in an International Performance Monitoring & Evaluation Dialogue in Disaster Management, learning from other countries' experiences in disaster preparedness and response”.

He argued further that the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) would not have been possible without the collaboration of all stakeholders. The model seeks to promote integration and unison among all spheres of government in planning and development. Progress is evident as most districts have now developed their One Plans, the central program of action for a district.

The Department indicated that efforts are being made to reach as many people as possible to test their perspective of government performance and provide feedback and encourage them to take ownership of the country's development. The Department aims to introduce new communication channels in the Presidential Hotline space to ensure accessibility and improve the experience of citizens as they interact with government. These improvements in the systems will contribute to building a Capable, Ethical, and Developmental State, central to attaining the NDP developmental goals.

“The Department is committed to contribute in the realisation of developmental goals as stipulated in long- and medium-term plans. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to monitor the implementation of the plans and contribute in changing people’s lives”, concluded Deputy Minister Mohai.

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation,

please contact Mr Lawrence Ngoveni on 082 824 3060 or email

Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za