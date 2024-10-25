Minister Barbara Creecy provides provides update in addressing flight delays as aviation industry prepares for a festive rush

ATNS provides update in addressing flight delays as aviation industry prepares for a festive rush.

The Minister of Transport convened a standing bi-weekly meeting between the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and the aviation industry on 24 October 2024.

In the meeting, the ATNS provided a progress report on the implementation of the instrument flight procedure comprehensive plan and also presented their state of readiness for the upcoming peak season.

In the progress report, ATNS presented the following update:

1. Progress on instrument flight procedures presented to SACAA in the period between 10th October to 24th October:

- George Airport’s instrument landing system (ILS) for Runway 11- submitted on Monday, 21st October 2024

- King Phalo Airport’s ILS procedure for Runway 11, submitted on Thursday, 24 October 2024

- Mthatha Airport’s procedure for Runway 32 is planned to be submitted on Friday, 25 October 2024

- Lanseria Airport’s ILS procedure for Runway 07 is at a verification stage and is also planned to be submitted on Friday, 25 October 2024

2. Progress on technical skills capacity sourcing:

- The current capacity of Flight Procedure Designers is sitting at 6 people, with two full time employees and four contractors.

- The Four contractors have been appointed after assessment and validation by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

- The four contractors have been allocated work, mainly on the prioritised Airports.

- A fifth contractor is undergoing onboarding and validation process.

- ATNS is currently engaging two more service providers namely with an intention of having a total of seven contractors on board.

- In addition, 5 ATNS trainees are undergoing on-the-job training and should be ready by March 2025.

3. Peak season plans

On peak season plans, ATNS indicated that plans are underway to submit all urgent procedures in time to coordinate approval by SACAA and for operational use by the end of November 2024.

The entity also revealed that all other procedures operating under alternative means of compliance (AMOC) or exemptions will be valid during this period.

In addition, ATNS assured the meeting that it was continuously reviewing the project plan to ensure that the critical procedures are available during the peak season.

The meeting was attended by the following industry representatives:

1. Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa (BARSA)

2. Airports and Aerodrome Association of Southern Africa (AAASA).

3. Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)

4. Airline Association of Southern Africa (AASA)

5. International Air Transport Association (IATA)

6. Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS).

Minister Creecy has urged ATNS to prioritise the safety of passengers over expedience due to peak season. She also thanked the travelling public for their continued understanding and patience under these turbulent conditions.

